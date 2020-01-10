Cricket heartbreak for Lowry’s Queensland

Sam Lowry bats for Queensland against Australian Capital Territory in Australian Country Cricket Championships round six at Middle Ridge Park, Monday, January 6, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

CRICKET: Western Australia have knocked Queensland out of Friday’s Australian Cricket Country Championship grand final against Victoria in Toowoomba.

A Bevan Bennell-inspired WA soured Queensland’s otherwise successful campaign in which it finished third.

The Glen captain and the Queensland vice-captain Sam Lowry had to beat the West Aussies on Friday to book a spot in the decider.

WA scored 6-262 off the allotted 50 overs with Bennell continuing his brilliant batting form.

He struck his second ton with 110 with support from most of his Western Australian teammates.

Lowry was bowled by Aaron Burrage for 22 as Queensland slumped to 4-62 en-route to be all out for 139.

Lowry enjoyed a superb campaign and scored 372 runs in 10 innings, two of those as not out and averaged 46.5.

WA will play the Vics at 9.30am on Saturday and the game can be followed on the MyCricket website.

Meanwhile the 12th round of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge resumes tomorrow.

The Glen, minus Lowry, will be keen to continue on its pre-Christmas momentum when it hosts Cap Coast at Sun Valley Oval at 10am on Saturday.

The Glen sit comfortably in third place behind top-placed Frenchville and Gracemere Bulls who clash in Rockhampton at noon on Saturday.

There’s four Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super league games all at noon on Sunday.

The Glen Gold meet Yaralla Red, BITS Colts play The Glen Black, Calliope host BITS Gold and Yaralla White are at home to BITS Saints.