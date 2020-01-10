Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Lowry bats for Queensland against Australian Capital Territory in Australian Country Cricket Championships round six at Middle Ridge Park, Monday, January 6, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Sam Lowry bats for Queensland against Australian Capital Territory in Australian Country Cricket Championships round six at Middle Ridge Park, Monday, January 6, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Sport

Cricket heartbreak for Lowry’s Queensland

NICK KOSSATCH
, nick.kossatch@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Jan 2020 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Western Australia have knocked Queensland out of Friday’s Australian Cricket Country Championship grand final against Victoria in Toowoomba.

RELATED STORY: Kori Ramsden has successful champs and Sam Lowry matchwinner

RELATED STORY: Lowry excited to be in leadership group

A Bevan Bennell-inspired WA soured Queensland’s otherwise successful campaign in which it finished third.

The Glen captain and the Queensland vice-captain Sam Lowry had to beat the West Aussies on Friday to book a spot in the decider.

WA scored 6-262 off the allotted 50 overs with Bennell continuing his brilliant batting form.

He struck his second ton with 110 with support from most of his Western Australian teammates.

Lowry was bowled by Aaron Burrage for 22 as Queensland slumped to 4-62 en-route to be all out for 139.

Lowry enjoyed a superb campaign and scored 372 runs in 10 innings, two of those as not out and averaged 46.5.

WA will play the Vics at 9.30am on Saturday and the game can be followed on the MyCricket website.

Meanwhile the 12th round of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge resumes tomorrow.

The Glen, minus Lowry, will be keen to continue on its pre-Christmas momentum when it hosts Cap Coast at Sun Valley Oval at 10am on Saturday.

The Glen sit comfortably in third place behind top-placed Frenchville and Gracemere Bulls who clash in Rockhampton at noon on Saturday.

There’s four Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super league games all at noon on Sunday.

The Glen Gold meet Yaralla Red, BITS Colts play The Glen Black, Calliope host BITS Gold and Yaralla White are at home to BITS Saints.

cricket gladstone cricket queensland the glen cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Woman dies in prison

    Woman dies in prison
    • 10th Jan 2020 6:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RACE FASHION: Judges say dress smart

        premium_icon RACE FASHION: Judges say dress smart

        Fashion & Beauty A Calliope Fashions on the Fields judge has given her tips for this weekends Gold Cup.

        Hundreds sign petition for return of fire brigade

        premium_icon Hundreds sign petition for return of fire brigade

        News Residents are calling for a major investigation into the decision to deregister...

        Anglers reeling in big barra for competition

        premium_icon Anglers reeling in big barra for competition

        News The catch and release competition will see fishers of all skills levels take to the...

        Rain predicted for coming week

        premium_icon Rain predicted for coming week

        Weather A Bureau meterologist is predicting rainfall for the region, but not as much as...