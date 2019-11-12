Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rescue operation is underway after a crane fall in Southbank. Picture: Brianna Travers
A rescue operation is underway after a crane fall in Southbank. Picture: Brianna Travers
News

Crews working to free driver after horror crane fall

by Brianna Travers
12th Nov 2019 6:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A rescue operation is underway at a Southbank construction site following reports a crane operator has fallen.

Paramedics confirm they were called to the Kavanagh St worksite about 6.45am.

Fire trucks have been seen heading toward the site along City Road in Southbank.

Work has come to a halt at the Melbourne Square construction site.

The MFB and Ambulance Victoria are on scene including a MICA paramedic unit.

MFB confirmed they had specialist high angle rescue on scene.

An MFB spokesman said a man, believed to be in his 50s, had a fall of some description and had sustained head injuries.

"He has had a fall," an MFB spokesman said.

"Our crews will bring him down internally.

"It appears he may have been the crane driver.

"He needs medical attention."

Dozens of workers in Hi-vis vests are standing around watching the rescue mission.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
crane fall melbourne rescue crews

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Request for easier road access is knocked back

        premium_icon Request for easier road access is knocked back

        News An application to extend a rarely-used Benaraby road came before the council last week.

        IT’S BACK: Yacht Club Restaurant and Bar reopening

        premium_icon IT’S BACK: Yacht Club Restaurant and Bar reopening

        News The new managers hope to bring the community together at the iconic Gladstone...

        Development application lodged for popular Baffle campground

        premium_icon Development application lodged for popular Baffle campground

        News A BAFFLE Creek campground popular with fishers and families is destined to attract...

        Sentencing overturned in review of child offender’s case

        premium_icon Sentencing overturned in review of child offender’s case

        News A JUDGE has overturned the sentence of a “troubled” Gladstone boy who threatened to...