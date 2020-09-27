Crews working to contain fire at Lowmead

The Queensland Rural Fire Service has issued an alert about a fire at Lowmead on Stockbridge Road.

A HIGH fire danger has firefighters on alert across Central Queensland with crews currently trying to contain a blaze at Lowmead.

A Fire Communications spokeswoman said there was one crew on the scene at Stockbridge Road and further reinforcements were on the way and ready to attend.

The Queensland Rural Fire Service alerted locals to the fire on its website this morning.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location,” the alert said.

“Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple-0 immediately.”