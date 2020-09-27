Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Queensland Rural Fire Service has issued an alert about a fire at Lowmead on Stockbridge Road.
The Queensland Rural Fire Service has issued an alert about a fire at Lowmead on Stockbridge Road.
News

Crews working to contain fire at Lowmead

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HIGH fire danger has firefighters on alert across Central Queensland with crews currently trying to contain a blaze at Lowmead.

A Fire Communications spokeswoman said there was one crew on the scene at Stockbridge Road and further reinforcements were on the way and ready to attend.

The Queensland Rural Fire Service alerted locals to the fire on its website this morning.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location,” the alert said.

“Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple-0 immediately.”

gladstone gladstone observer high fire danger lowmead fire queensland rural fire service vegetation fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    No new COVID cases in NSW

    No new COVID cases in NSW
    • 27th Sep 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agnes Water 4th in ‘top trending destinations’

        Premium Content Agnes Water 4th in ‘top trending destinations’

        News Stanthorpe, Agnes Water and Montville on Booking.com’s Top Trending Destinations.

        Two fires at Benaraby producing smoke near highway

        Premium Content Two fires at Benaraby producing smoke near highway

        News There are fires on the Pacific Highway at Benaraby and at Pikes Crossing Road.

        Projects and $35k extensions flow for Gladstone Men’s Shed

        Premium Content Projects and $35k extensions flow for Gladstone Men’s Shed

        News Men’s Shed building mud kitchens, CNC Router, 9-hole portable minigolf course.

        Tannum man taken to hospital after crashing into parked car

        Premium Content Tannum man taken to hospital after crashing into parked car

        News A Tannum Sands man was taken to hospital after crashing into a car.