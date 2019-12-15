Menu
Generic pic of voluntary firefighters in Queensland.
Crews working to contain Curtis Island bushfire

Sarah Barnham
by
15th Dec 2019
FIRE crews have been called out to a bushfire burning at Curtis Island.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the fire was burning at the northern end of Curtis Island, near Yellow Patch campground and Cape Capricorn.

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are working to contain the fire.

"There is no threat to property at this time, however smoke may affect residents and campers in the area," the QFES spokesman said.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

