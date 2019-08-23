Menu
AFTERNOON FIRE: QFES and Mount Maurice RFS crews were called to a fire in bushland near Glen Eden.
AFTERNOON FIRE: QFES and Mount Maurice RFS crews were called to a fire in bushland near Glen Eden. Mark Zita GLA230819FIRE
UPDATE: Police close road due to Glen Eden fire

Mark Zita
23rd Aug 2019 1:00 PM
UPDATE: A QFES spokeswoman has confirmed police are conducting traffic control at Kirkwood Road near the fire.

There are also reports the nearby Carinity Education facility has been evacuated due to its proximity to the blaze.

EARLIER: FIRE crews are currently working to contain a vegetation fire at Glen Eden.

It is currently burning in the vicinity of Johnson St.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire was reported to authorities at 11.30am - initially as a vehicle fire.

Both urban and Mount Maurice Rural Fire Service crews were dispatched to the scene.

At 12.25pm, QFES posted an update on social media, informing the fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

"Firefighters are working to contain the blaze," the advice said.

"Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon."

QFES have asked residents to close windows and doors and motorists to drive with caution through the area.

People with respiratory conditions are advised to keep medications close by.

Residents concerned their property is under threat are asked to call 000 immediately.

