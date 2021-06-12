Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fence fire at an address in South Gladstone this afternoon which threatened to spread.
Crews work quickly to extinguish South Gladstone fire

Jacobbe McBride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
12th Jun 2021 12:33 PM
Emergency services crews worked quickly in order to extinguish a fire on a residence on Sanctuary Place, South Gladstone this afternoon.

Police, fire and emergency presented to the scene of the blaze just after 12pm and two QFES crews leapt into action.

They worked quickly to contain a fence fire at the rear of the property which threatened to spread to a shed.

A QFES spokeswoman said it had been about five minutes since the fire was extinguished, around 12.20pm, however, it had spread to nearby grass.

"What they are doing now is 'mopping up' which is taking care of all the small grass fires in the vicinity," she said.

There were no reports of injuries and emergency services crews are expected to leave the scene within the next hour.

 

Gladstone Observer

