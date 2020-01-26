Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Mt Beerwah rescue
News

Chopper airlifts trapped hikers off side of popular mountain

Ashley Carter
25th Jan 2020 4:47 PM | Updated: 26th Jan 2020 8:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO hikers have been winched to safety after they became trapped on a small ledge on the side of Mt Beerwah yesterday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said three crews were called to the popular mountain at 3.30pm.

The men, aged in their early 20s, were coming down the mountain when they realised they'd taken the wrong track.

One of them then slipped and fell about 8m.

The second man made his way down to check on his friend, who had suffered only minor cuts.

They were on a small ledge about three-quarters of the way up Mt Beerwah and couldn't reach a walking track, so called triple-0 for help.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived just after 4.30pm and winched a critical care flight paramedic to the ledge.

The bushwalkers were winched to the chopper one at a time before being flown to the bottom of the mountain, where an emergency services command centre had been established.

Neither of the men required hospitalisation.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks glass house mountains mt beerwah vertical rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Great for entertainment’: Five bedroom home listed for sale

        premium_icon ’Great for entertainment’: Five bedroom home listed for sale

        News A SPACIOUS five-bedroom home in South Gladstone has been listed on the market.

        Santos numbers good for Gladstone

        premium_icon Santos numbers good for Gladstone

        News There are positive signs for Gladstone’s GLNG plant according to figures in the...

        Why you’re more likely to pay to see a GP

        premium_icon Why you’re more likely to pay to see a GP

        News Rising bills, fewer doctors and an under funded Medicare scheme are the top reasons...

        BIG WET: 70mm in three hours, BoM issues warning

        premium_icon BIG WET: 70mm in three hours, BoM issues warning

        News Hundreds were left without power this morning as a ‘heavy cell’ drenched the...