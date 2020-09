INITIAL 8.21AM:

FIRE and emergency services will return to Bracewell today to monitor a vegetation fire which has been burning for 22 hours.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to East End Road at 10am yesterday.

She said seven crews battled the blaze throughout the day and had the fire under control at 8pm.

Crews will return this morning to make sure the fire is burning safely.

More to come.