Crews return to battle blaze near Agnes

Crews have returned to Round Hill to battle a bushfire.

Crews have returned to Round Hill to battle a bushfire.

FIREFIGHTERS have returned to Round Hill, near Agnes Water, this morning to patrol a bushfire that ignited yesterday.

The fire is burning in bushland east of Miriam Vale in the vicinity of Uxbridge Road and Palm Grove Road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were on scene to strengthen containment lines.

She said the fire was contained at this stage.

Yesterday, a bulldozer was called in to establish fire breaks against the 1km long vegetation fire.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

Wartburg Rural Fire Brigade first officer Judy Ferrari said during windy conditions fire permits were cancelled in all surrounding districts.

“With predicted winds of up to 50km in the next couple of days and the prediction of little rain in our area, the lighting of any sort of fire would be a reckless thing to do,” Ms Ferrari said.

“Firefighters will be at Uxbridge today strengthening containment lines in every effort to keep fire contained under these weather conditions.”

Residents should call triple-0 (000) immediately if they believe their property is under threat.