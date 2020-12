Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have been called to a fire on Gladstone Benaraby Road. Picture: Zizi Averill

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have been called to a fire on Gladstone Benaraby Road. Picture: Zizi Averill

Fire fighters are currently on the way to a grass fire on Gladstone Benaraby Road.

A Queensland Fire communications spokeswoman said Gladstone crews were called to a grass fire on Gladstone Benaraby Road near the Glen Eden turn-off about 11.35am.

“There is a grass fire near the Glen Eden turn-off,” the spokeswoman said.

“Crews are responding but it’s nothing untoward.”

No home or structures are understood to be under threat.