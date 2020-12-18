Menu
Crews are on scene at a Boynedale bushfire. Photo: File.
News

Crews on scene at Boynedale blaze

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@news.com.au
18th Dec 2020 7:46 AM
FIREFIGHTER crews are currently on scene at a bushfire burning near Boynedale in the Boyne Valley.

The fire is burning in a south westerly direction towards Wietalaba State Forest.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was on scene and was monitoring the fire.

She said the fire was burning within containment lines.

The fire is burning in inaccessible country and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Residents may be affected by smoke and are asked to close windows and doors.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

