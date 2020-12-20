Crews mopping up after Iveragh grass fire

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire in Iveragh which has been burning since this morning.

UPDATE (3.45pm): A QFES spokesman said crews are mopping up in Iveragh following a grass fire which originally started this morning.

One lane of the highway is now open after both lanes were closed earlier this afternoon due to a smoke hazard.

INITIAL (2.49pm):

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews from Gladstone are on scene at grass fire in Iveragh.

A QFES spokesman said the fire started earlier this morning and they were alerted to it by a property owner.

"It is believed there is no threat, but it has blown smoke thick across the highway so we've had to block it" the spokesman said.

One waterbombing helicopter has been used by QFES as they fight to contain the blaze, which will no doubt cause headaches for highway travellers for the afternoon.

The spokesman said there was no indication of what started the fire.

"The fire has just progressed along to the highway since this morning after we received a call from the property owner," the spokesman said.