Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire in Iveragh which has been burning since this morning.
Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire in Iveragh which has been burning since this morning.
News

Crews mopping up after Iveragh grass fire

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
20th Dec 2020 2:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE (3.45pm): A QFES spokesman said crews are mopping up in Iveragh following a grass fire which originally started this morning. 

One lane of the highway is now open after both lanes were closed earlier this afternoon due to a smoke hazard. 

INITIAL (2.49pm):

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews from Gladstone are on scene at grass fire in Iveragh.

A QFES spokesman said the fire started earlier this morning and they were alerted to it by a property owner.

"It is believed there is no threat, but it has blown smoke thick across the highway so we've had to block it" the spokesman said.

One waterbombing helicopter has been used by QFES as they fight to contain the blaze, which will no doubt cause headaches for highway travellers for the afternoon.

The spokesman said there was no indication of what started the fire.

"The fire has just progressed along to the highway since this morning after we received a call from the property owner," the spokesman said.

More Stories

grass fires iveragh iveragh grass fire queensland fire and emergenc services waterbombing plane
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST CHANCE: Historic vessel leaving Gladstone soon

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Historic vessel leaving Gladstone soon

        News ‘Her existence is really quite amazing.’ But she won’t be around for much longer.

        Mum fell asleep in car with son, 2, in back seat

        Premium Content Mum fell asleep in car with son, 2, in back seat

        News Emily Dawn Broome has faced court in Gladstone.

        30+ PHOTOS: 2020 Gladstone Cup Day

        Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: 2020 Gladstone Cup Day

        News Punters braved hot conditions and headed to Ferguson Park for the 2020 Gladstone...

        Gladstone council to scrap weather warning alerts

        Premium Content Gladstone council to scrap weather warning alerts

        News GRC has made the call to switch methods to keep locals informed.