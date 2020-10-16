Crews monitoring rural vegetation fire

MULTIPLE Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Fingerboard Road and Gwynne Range Road, Mount Tom.

Crews are working to contain the fire.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire posed no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under any sort of threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.