Fire crews battle separate bushfires near Bruce Hwy

FIRE crews are fighting a blaze burning along the Bruce Highway (file photo). Monique Preston

UPDATE: A SECOND fire has broken out in the Gladstone region, following a grassfire near the Bruce Highway this morning.

Fire crews are backburning an area at Beecher on Wyndham Rd to prevent a bushfire blaze from burning out of control.

Two crews are on the scene.

The earlier fire near Turkey Beach Rd along the Bruce Highway is burning within containment lines and crews are also back burning the area.

Three crews are on the scene.

EARLIER: FIRE crews are fighting a blaze burning along the Bruce Highway.

The fire is near Turkey beach Rd at Foreshores and is burning within containment lines.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews would be back burning the area.

The spokesman said there was no threat to any houses or properties, but the smoke would affect the area.

"If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors," the spokesman said.

"Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

"If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately."