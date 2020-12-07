Crews enter eighth day of fighting Boyne Valley blaze
BOYNE VALLEY residents will be affected by smoke as a bushfire continues to burn in the region for the eighth consecutive day.
Firefighter crews were called to a bushfire burning in inaccessible terrain along Blackman Gap Rd and Forestry Rd about 10am.
A fire bomber was called to help tackle the blaze on the weekend.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised residents in the area would be affected by smoke which could affect visibility and air quality.
Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
- Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.
- If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.
- If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.
- Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.
- If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.
- Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.
- Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.
- Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.
- Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.
- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
- Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.