Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews were called to a bushfire in the Boyne Valley
Crews were called to a bushfire in the Boyne Valley
News

Crews enter eighth day of fighting Boyne Valley blaze

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
7th Dec 2020 11:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BOYNE VALLEY residents will be affected by smoke as a bushfire continues to burn in the region for the eighth consecutive day.

Firefighter crews were called to a bushfire burning in inaccessible terrain along Blackman Gap Rd and Forestry Rd about 10am.

A fire bomber was called to help tackle the blaze on the weekend.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised residents in the area would be affected by smoke which could affect visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

  • Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.
  • If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.
  • If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.
  • Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.
  • If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.
  • Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.
  • Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.
  • Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.
  • Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.
  • Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
  • Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.
boyne valley boyne valley bushfire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORMAL 2020: All 200+ photos from this year’s school formals

        Premium Content FORMAL 2020: All 200+ photos from this year’s school formals

        News Check out all the 2020 Gladstone region formals.

        • 7th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
        Equipment on fire at Kin Kora park

        Premium Content Equipment on fire at Kin Kora park

        Breaking Crews were called to Sun Valley Rd this morning after reports of a small fire in...

        Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 6.

        Trafficking twin’s ‘ridiculous’ claim of making $5k in a day

        Premium Content Trafficking twin’s ‘ridiculous’ claim of making $5k in a day

        Crime Madison Kenneth Horton’s drug operation came unstuck during a search warrant.