Crews enter eighth day of fighting Boyne Valley blaze

Crews were called to a bushfire in the Boyne Valley

BOYNE VALLEY residents will be affected by smoke as a bushfire continues to burn in the region for the eighth consecutive day.

Firefighter crews were called to a bushfire burning in inaccessible terrain along Blackman Gap Rd and Forestry Rd about 10am.

A fire bomber was called to help tackle the blaze on the weekend.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised residents in the area would be affected by smoke which could affect visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO: