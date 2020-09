FIRE and emergency crews were called to Yarwun yesterday after a large tree fell down and started a small fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to Hanson and Reid Rds at 2.45pm.

She said a small area of grass was on fire when crews arrived.

It is believed a large tree that had fallen started the fire.

She said crews had the fire under control before 3pm and made the scene safe.