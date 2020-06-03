Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services.
Crews called to West Gladstone stove fire

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 9:09 AM
EMERGENCY Services were called to a kitchen fire in West Gladstone last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two crews arrived to a house at Charles and Burrows Sts at 7.40pm.

He said when crews arrived there was a fire on the stove with food alight.

He said crews extinguished the fire, ventilated the property and made the scene safe.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated one patient with superficial burns but the patient declined transport to hospital.

Gladstone Observer

