Crews called to West Gladstone stove fire

EMERGENCY Services were called to a kitchen fire in West Gladstone last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two crews arrived to a house at Charles and Burrows Sts at 7.40pm.

He said when crews arrived there was a fire on the stove with food alight.

He said crews extinguished the fire, ventilated the property and made the scene safe.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated one patient with superficial burns but the patient declined transport to hospital.