EMERGENCY services were called to a small kitchen fire in West Gladstone yesterday afternoon.

Two fire crews arrived at a private residence at Philip St, near Sun Valley Rd, at 12.25pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a resident was cooking when they heard a pop and saw flames coming from behind the oven.

He said the crews ventilated the property and made the scene safe.

Queensland Police were also on scene.