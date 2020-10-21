Menu
Emergency services were called to South Gladstone last night.
Crews called to South Gladstone vehicle fire

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
21st Oct 2020 7:19 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to South Gladstone last night after reports of a vehicle fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to Oasis Court at 2.20am.

She said crews made the scene safe and isolated power to the main property to ensure no further damage was done to the house.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics remained on standby as QFES worked to extinguish the fire.

No patients required medical attention.

More to come.

