One crew was called to a median strip fire in West Gladstone. Picture: File photo.

One crew was called to a median strip fire in West Gladstone. Picture: File photo.

Fire and Emergency Services were called to a median strip fire in West Gladstone on Wednesday.

One crew was called to Herbertson Street, near the Dawson Highway at 4pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said there was “smouldering” bark when the crew arrived.

The QFES spokesman said the crew watered the area down and made the scene safe.