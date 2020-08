Fire crews were called to a South Gladstone home last night where they extinguished a fire in a kitchen.

A Queensland Fire And Emergency Services spokeswoman said about 10.40pm, a report of smoke was received from French St.

The spokeswoman said firefighters accessed the house and extinguished a small fire in the kitchen.

She said the cause of the fire was tissues on a stovetop.

