Crews were called to South Gladstone.

Firefighters were called to South Gladstone last night after reports of a vegetation fire.

One crew was called to Dolphin Terrace at 11.15pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews discovered 10m of grass on fire at a vacant lot.

She said the crew extinguished the "small" fire within two minutes and mopped up the area soon after.