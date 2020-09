Crews were called to Don Young Dr early this morning

FIRE and Emergency Services were called to a small grass fire in Clinton early this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said arrived at Don Young Dr at 2am.

She said crews found a slow moving grass fire one metre high on the side of the road.

She said the fire was quite small, and was extinguished within 15 minutes.