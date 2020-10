Crews were called to Ambrose last night after reports of a bushfire.

FIRE and emergency crews were called to Ambrose last night after reports of a vegetation fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Bruce Hwy and Sinclair St at 8.30pm after reports a fire was on the side of the road.

She said when crews arrived there was no indication of fire and signs of an active fire.

Crews remained on scene for 15 minutes before leaving.