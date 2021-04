Firefighters were called to Agnes Water. Picture Rodney Stevens

Firefighters responded to a rubbish fire in Agnes Water on Wednesday.

Two crews were called to Springs Road about 12pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a three by three metre pile of rubbish was on fire when crews arrived.

She said crews monitored the fire before leaving it in the hands of property owners.