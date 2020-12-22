Crews battle 100m grass fire in Yarwun

Crews were called to a bushfire in Yarwun this morning.

Crews were called to a bushfire in Yarwun this morning.

Firefighters were called to a vegetation fire in Yarwun early this morning.

Two crews were called to Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd and Mount Larcom Yarwun Rd at 3.50am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews discovered a 50m by 100m fire in grassland.

She said the fire was extinguished at 4.20am and the last crew remained on scene until 5.30am after large trees were discovered smouldering at the base.

She said freight rail transport company, Aurizon, would continue to monitor the fire today.