Crews were called to a bushfire in Yarwun this morning.
News

Crews battle 100m grass fire in Yarwun

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 8:13 AM
Firefighters were called to a vegetation fire in Yarwun early this morning.

Two crews were called to Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd and Mount Larcom Yarwun Rd at 3.50am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews discovered a 50m by 100m fire in grassland.

She said the fire was extinguished at 4.20am and the last crew remained on scene until 5.30am after large trees were discovered smouldering at the base.

She said freight rail transport company, Aurizon, would continue to monitor the fire today.

Gladstone Observer

