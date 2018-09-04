Menu
RUDE AWAKENING: The crew of an eight-metre Sailfish catamaran that overturned at Lady Musgrave Island on Saturday night were able to retrieve their belongings the next morning thanks to VMR Round Hill.
News

Crew rescued from capsized boat at Lady Musgrave Island

Andrew Thorpe
by
4th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

A VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue Round Hill representative says the capsizing of a vessel at Lady Musgrave Island on Saturday is a timely reminder for people to wear life jackets whenever possible.

VMR Round Hill was notified of the vessel's predicament at about 10.30pm, an hour after the eight-metre Sailfish catamaran reportedly overturned in the lagoon at Lady Musgrave Island.

All five passengers on board were able to make it to a tender they had towed to the area and pilot it to another vessel.

VMR conferred with water police and determined they would wait until the next morning to retrieve the men as all those on board had made it to safety.

Rescuers made the trip out the next morning, helping the stranded crew retrieve belongings from the boat before bringing them back to Round Hill Creek.

The upturned catamaran has been anchored and is not considered a hazard to the general boating population.

 

COMING HOME: VMR Round Hill towed the crew's tender back to Round Hill Creek.
It remains unknown what caused the vessel to flip, given the lack of severe weather conditions on the night and the fact those on board told police they were asleep at the time the boat overturned.

VMR Round Hill radio operator Josie Meng said the incident was a reminder for people to wear life jackets whenever possible, especially in open water.

"This happened fairly quickly... and it happened in a lagoon," Ms Meng said.

"In open water... you may be tossed into the water, so you may not be able to get your EPIRB and your life jackets.

"(The positive thing is) there were no lives lost."

Gladstone Observer

