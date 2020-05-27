‘Creepy’: Owner devastated by break-in caught on CCTV

A thief was caught on CCTV raiding EATS Restaurant at Eumundi.

A thief was caught on CCTV raiding EATS Restaurant at Eumundi.

KATIE Johnston says she was devastated to find her Sunshine Coast restaurant had been ransacked at "the worst of times".

The EATS Restaurant owner from Eumundi received a call this morning from a staff member who got a shock when opening the shop.

Two iPads and packaged meals had been stolen along with about $3200 cash from the till.

"Our entire back door has been snapped off, not even at the hinges, but the whole door," Ms Johnston said.

ACCUSED MACHETE ATTACKER TO BE TRIED WITHOUT JURY

The thief, dressed in a hoodie, was caught on CCTV footage raiding the till about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

"It's so creepy to see a video of someone going through all your stuff," Ms Johnston said.

"Apart from the violation of my space and things being stolen, it's really rattled me that my team's hard work has been taken away."

EATS Restaurant Eumundi break-in: A thief raids the till at EATS Restaurant Eumundi.

Through tears, Ms Johnston told the Daily the theft was a "massive hit" to the business which had adapted to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the restaurant introduced frozen take-home meals at a price that left very little profit.

"This kind of thing would have a massive impact at the best of times let alone the worst of times," she said.

"When you've been at a stand still it's a lot harder to recover from something like this."

ATTACKER JAILED FOR BEATING SLEEPING HOUSEMATE WITH HAMMER

Police attended the scene this morning to gather evidence and an investigation is under way.

Ms Johnston said it had been an emotional day but her team was optimistic they could bounce back.

The restaurant is open for takeaway and dine-in and frozen meals can be ordered online at www.eatsessentials.com.