Rob 'Woody' Tryhorn got creative in isolation, making a decorative coffin for Halloween fans to store their decorations in.
News

Creativity in isolation leads man to make coffins

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th May 2020 4:40 PM
MANY a great idea comes from a random thought, and when Robert Tryhorn came up with the idea for decorative coffins during isolation, it was just that.

Working from his loungeroom, from design to construction and painting, Mr Tryhorn created something special.

"It's a thought you have in a fleeting moment," he said.

"You go 'oh yeah that sounds good' and you go with it and some ideas come off and a lot don't.

"It's as simple as that."

Mr Tryhorn decided to have a crack at making a coffin because he saw a need for people who celebrate Halloween to have somewhere to store their "bits and bobs".

"When it comes time for Halloween, they've got a facility to display with and that's what I ended up with," he said.

The coffin is fully lined, with two boxes inside for storage and display.

But it's the story of it all that makes it unique, with an inscription on the top of the coffin about its inhabitant.

"This poor old bugger is in there - he was born a long time ago and died recently," Mr Tryhorn said. "He's an alien, his father is of the stars."

The alien's head sticks out the top of the coffin because he came from a poor family who "could only afford a coffin of that size".

And in orange and black, Mr Tryhorn said he was aiming for Halloween colours.

Each coffin is set to be unique, and those interested can contact Mr Tryhorn through his Facebook page.

