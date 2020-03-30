Creative way to bring Crow Street to you

Crow Street Creative artist Jenny Fournier with the Corvid Hamper to help support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crow Street Creative launched its new Corvid Hampers on Saturday as part of the arts precinct's attempt to keep the creative community alive during the coronavirus shutdown.

The hamper was created so people can enjoy the beloved event from the comfort of their homes.

It includes a CD by local artists, craft supplies, soft drink as well as one roll of toilet paper - for a laugh.

Crow Street Creative treasurer William Debois, Jackson Debois, president Jamie Tattersall and artist Jenny Fournier March 28 2020

Crow Street Creative treasurer William Debois said they wanted to do something to remind people the arts are still available to enjoy, even if it means spending time at home.

"The hamper is full of things that we would normally deliver on a Crow Street night, we just wanted to put together a little takeaway experience," Mr Debois said.

"We want to remind everyone it's not all gloom"