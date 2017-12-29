Creative start to year for CGRI

NEW ROLE: Jennie Ryan is the new president of the Creative Gladstone Region Inc group.

CREATIVE Gladstone Region Inc will be celebrating the start of the new year with a new president and new premises.

Appointed during the organisation's annual general meeting, new president Jennie Ryan said she was excited to be nominated.

The retired school teacher is looking forward to acting as a facilitator for the group's development.

"I see the role a bit like the glue that holds everything together,” Ms Ryan said.

"It's not me forging the way forward but rather letting the relationships that already exist keep building and developing.

"This is the most cohesive group that I've ever worked with.

"We're really into supporting each other and building something for Gladstone.”

In addition to Ms Ryan's appointment,CGRI has been buoyed by the acquisition of a new premises, due to open in early 2018.

Ms Ryan said she hoped the new space would allow the group to move forward with its vision.

"Because we now have a huge residence with a gallery, we expect it will be open at least whenever classes are on,” she said.

"We've also got some great printing presses we can either hire out or hire out a space for people to come in and work with.

"We would be expecting our members to be able to sell work through the gallery.”

With a large art community already established throughout Gladstone, CGRI is hoping to collaborate with the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and Crow Street Creative.

"We see ourselves and Crow Street as complimentary. So between us we can cover the whole Gladstone community,” Ms Ryan said.

"The space we've got offers us so much that we are looking forward to being a real hub for creative people to meet for more than just art courses.”