Creative ideas get children reading

IMPORTANT:" Gladstone Central State School prep teacher Emma Northover helps young students foster a love for reading with funny books like Pig the Fibber.

GLADSTONE Central State School prep teacher Emma Northover is an expert at getting her students to enjoy reading.

For Ms Northover, coming up with different ways of varying a popular pastime is a job in itself.

"We read every day, we read in groups, we read independently, I read to the kids, I focus on a book a week and focus on different activities," she said.

Ms Northover credits the school library for their "rich" collection of literature to foster a love of reading among young students.

"We have a library that's rich with different authors and text types to engage the children in reading and get a love for reading," she said.

Aaron Blabey books have proved to be a hit among her Prep C students.

"All of the Aaron Blabey books, so Pig the Pug, Pig the Winner, Pig the Fibber, they've all been really popular with the kids because they're really funny and the kids find they're very hilarious," she said.

The school also encourages reading at home with the lending of books as well as an online reading activity called Bug Club.

As an incentive to read every day, students can go into a prize draw after completing Bug Club activities.