Creative art gallery has new displays

ART GALLERY: Local artist Jean Kane has her works on display. Mike Richards GLA051118ARTS

A COLOURFUL snap shot of Curtis Island has been brought to life by local artist Jean Kane.

The acrylic painting's vibrant colours and eye-catching features make them stand out to the viewer's delight.

"I have always had this interest in painting and sometimes use expressive colours to help tell the story of what it's about," Jean said.

"Painting gave me a new lease on life after the passing of my husband (Garry) 20 years ago and I decided to take it more seriously to display my work."

Jean's latest work opened at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens Art Gallery last Saturday and will be on display until November 28.

Other art works on display are Michelle Pearce's Abstract Series and Rosemary Anderson's driftwood and sandstone sculptures.

Hand-crafted native animals called Shell Creations by Libby and Alex Huth with Naija Abbot are also displayed.