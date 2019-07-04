Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese at The Pantry at Wangara. Pic Colin Murty The Australian
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese at The Pantry at Wangara. Pic Colin Murty The Australian
Politics

Creating jobs the top govt priority: PM

by Colin Brinsden
4th Jul 2019 4:49 PM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison says the main focus for his government is the creation of jobs.

In his first question to the prime minister in the new parliament, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese asked which policies are working the best for the economy - wages, consumer demand, interest rates or productivity.

"All of them are, all working together," Mr Morrison responded.

"But the issue that this government is most focused on above all things ... is the creation of jobs."

He added the government's income tax cuts will go through the house later on Thursday to the benefit of all Australians.

More Stories

Show More
economy employment jobs scomo

Top Stories

    Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    premium_icon Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    Business The Crime and Corruption Commission is assessing ­allegations of corrupt conduct over the suspension of a Gladstone Port contractor.

    Mt Maria College vs Chanel College

    premium_icon Mt Maria College vs Chanel College

    Photos Mt Maria College, Mitchelton, Brisbane took on Chanel College, Gladstone on day...

    Prime Gladstone sites go under the hammer

    premium_icon Prime Gladstone sites go under the hammer

    News Find out how much they sold for at auction.

    END OF AN ERA?: Longstanding club announces partial closure

    premium_icon END OF AN ERA?: Longstanding club announces partial closure

    News Club to close for four days per week until further notice.