Creating good tenant relations with your CQ rental managers

With rental vacancies reaching dire lows in Central Queensland, tenants should invest in creating good relationships with their realtor and landlord.

A government-funded course is available face-to-face in Rockhampton and Gladstone in March, in addition to an online, self-paced option.

The Skillsets for Successful Tenancies - Dollars and Sense course has been designed to help individuals and families gain and maintain a tenancy.

According to the Tenancy Skills Instutute’s state manager, Mark Davidson, the course is acknowledged by more than 160 real estates around Queensland, including four in Rockhampton.

“We’ve worked hand in hand with property managers and the REIQ to make sure our training is really relevant to the industry,” he said.

The most postive feedback from previous years’ graduates has been surrounding effective communications with a property manager from the inspection through application to when one leaves the rental.

Another popular lesson is how to make inexpensive, effective cleaning products which will get the property ready for regular inspections.

As the course is fully funded by the Department of Housing and Public Works, it is offered free of charge.

The course is based on four key areas of learning: communication, tenant’s rights and responsibilities, cleaning (general, routine, bond inspections, etc), and budgeting.

This course will be open to all members of the public, however, numbers are strictly limited, so book early.

Or check out its new 100 per cent online course which can be a great option for students etc. to learn at their own pace and in the comfort of their home or personal space.

The Skillsets for Successful Tenancies - Dollars and Sense courses

Venue: Anglicare CQ Centre, 160 Musgrave St Nth Rockhampton

Dates: March 23 - 24 2021.

Times: 9.30am - 2.30pm

Enrolment: North Rockhampton March 23-24 2021