Cream of the country and city to light up Marley Brown Oval

FUTURE STARS: Former Queensland Reds centre and Rockhampton product Duncan Paia'aua leads the Queensland Country team into action at the National Rugby Championship in 2017. QRU Media/Brendan Hertel

TICKETS are on sale for the National Rugby Championship match to be played in Gladstone between Queensland Country and Brisbane City.

Marley Brown Oval will play host to the season-proper match, which kicks off at 4pm on September 28.

There are about 3000 tickets on sale - about 1000 grandstand tickets and 2000 for general admission - which are available to purchase via the GECC website or by phoning 4972 2822.

The Championship is a round-robin tournament, hosted by Rugby Australia and is designed for players following the Super Rugby season.

The match will also mark the annual Queensland derby with the two sides contesting the Andy Purcell Cup.

Queensland Country head coach Rod Seib said the team was excited to head to Central Queensland.

"We're really looking forward to taking our annual Queensland derby clash against Brisbane City to Gladstone," Seib said.

"Queensland Country represents all the regional areas in Queensland and it's special to be able to travel each year and take games to different cities and towns around the state."

Visit gladstoneentertainment.com/nrc-union-game/ for more information.