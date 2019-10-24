Menu
SQUAD GOALS: Rachel Alexander, Amity Collette, Charlize Crawford, Caitlyn Fitzsimmons, Sheridan Frost, Jade McErlain, Annabelle Berther, Lara Cavanagh, Ciarah Hawkins, Emily McAdam, Sienna McBride and Charlotte Spearing have been selected in the 2020 CQ Regional Development netball squad.
Cream of Gladstone netball rises to the top at talent camp

MATT HARRIS
24th Oct 2019 6:30 PM
NETBALL: Gladstone will be well represented in the 2020 Capricorn Netball Regional Development Squad with 12 girls selected following the annual Capricorn 12-13 Years Talent Camp.

A squad of 35 was chosen after 76 players came together for the two-day training camp hosted by Emerald Netball Association last weekend.

Gladstone Netball president Kacie Crawford said having 12 girls selected — the most from any CQ association — was a massive achievement.

“It’s easily the best year we’ve had. We sent 13 and to have 12 of those identified as being the best in our region is amazing,” Crawford said.

“The next step is four camps to be held next year and the girls will also work with coaches here.

“It’s about talent identification and finding a good, all-round player.”

