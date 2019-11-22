Menu
The view from the cliff at North beach in Nazare, Portugal. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Surfing

‘Crazy’: the greatest surfing rescue ever

22nd Nov 2019 10:39 AM

BRAZILIAN big-wave surfer Lucas Chianca is no stranger to heavy conditions, but anyone who tackles Nazare needs a helping hand from time to time.

Lucky for the man known as "Chumbo", he had expert jet ski operator Ian Cosenza - a handy surfer himself - around to get him out of trouble in the monstrous Portuguese surf this week.

Incredible vision filmed by Pedro Miranda shows Chianca and Cosenza narrowly avoid being swallowed up a wall of a white water.

He ducks off the back and Ian Cosenza arrives to fish him out.
He ducks off the back and Ian Cosenza arrives to fish him out.

"You guys are crazy," surf photographer Ricardo Alves wrote in response to the vision.

"All my respect."

It was just one hairy moment in a wild day of surfing at a break that regularly provides the biggest waves on the planet.

 

 

Lucas Chianca takes off on a wave that isn't worth staying with.
Lucas Chianca takes off on a wave that isn't worth staying with.
There are milliseconds in this.
There are milliseconds in this.
But another monster wave is bearing down on them.
But another monster wave is bearing down on them.
And they actually disappear for several seconds.
And they actually disappear for several seconds.
A wall of white water looks like swallowing them up.
A wall of white water looks like swallowing them up.
They slap hands in celebration.
They slap hands in celebration.
But just when you think it's all over they re-emerge.
But just when you think it's all over they re-emerge.
