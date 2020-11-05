‘Crazed’ machete-wielding mum avoids prison

Rachael Lines has pleaded guilty to going armed so as to cause fear after an incident at a Moffat Beach unit on June 16.

A Coast woman who lunged towards police while holding a machete after shouting profanities in a "crazed manner" has avoided jail.

Rachael Lines pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to going armed as to cause fear after an incident on June 16 in Moffat Beach.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court police attended a unit complex for a disturbance when they were met by Lines, wielding a weapon.

"Upon arrival police … heard yelling and screaming coming from a unit, they have gone towards the commotion and a female who was identified as the defendant has come from the complex carrying a metal bladed weapon," he said.

"The defendant was very aggressive was shouting racial profanities in a crazed manner, holding the weapon."

Senior Constable Burrell said the defendant lunged towards the police officers but did not aim the weapon at anyone.

He said Lines' actions could have ended a "serious manner" and asked for a six-month prison sentence with immediate release on parole, a suspended sentence or a high fine to reflect the seriousness of the offence.

The court heard Lines claimed the weapon was a shish kebab skewer.

Duty lawyer Rachel Holland said the 42-year-old mother, who was medicated for schizoaffective disorder was very remorseful.

She said her client had been drinking and obviously that didn't help the situation.

Ms Holland said Lines was no longer drinking and had taken steps to better her mental health.

The court heard Lines was supported in court by a Steps employee from the Individual Recovery Program.

Ms Holland suggested a good behaviour bond or a small fine as an appropriate punishment given Lines's circumstances and asked Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist not to record a conviction.

Mr Stjernqvist reminded Lines of her Victorian criminal history and said the offence was punishable with up to two years in jail.

He said the maximum punishment reflected the danger of someone who was not in control of their temper wielding a weapon.

Mr Stjernqvist sentenced Lines to a $1000 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.