Kacie Crawford and Cheryl Aydin (RN)
Sport

Crawford nursing her way through challenges

NICK KOSSATCH
22nd Apr 2020 11:18 AM | Updated: 11:18 AM
NETBALL: She's a mother, a netballer and a nurse.

All three pose different challenges and especially in Kacie Crawford's profession as an endorsed enrolled nurse (EEN) on the paediatric ward at the Gladstone Hospital.

Just like in netball where Crawford plays as a goal attack or goal shooter for her team Knicks, she is kept on her toes as a shiftworker amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut all winter sports down which, of course, includes netball.

"I've learnt to workout when I can," Crawford said.

"Shiftwork with kids is a challenge for anyone and with gyms closed at the moment we are doing a lot of workouts at home and walking.

"I'm lucky that my kids are very active and are always asking when are we exercising today."

Crawford kits up for her shifts and that depends on what condition her patients are in.

"The personal protective equipment (PPE) we use depends on the type of patients we have on the ward," she said.

"Typically we are wearing gowns, masks and gloves for our respiratory patients."

Thankfully, Central Queensland Region is well and truly on top of the pandemic although there's much precautionary measures to be done.

"I think CQ has been very lucky so far during this pandemic," Crawford said.

"I am hopeful that we will have a netball season this year.

"We are working on what that looks like at the moment but we are planning for a July-December season."

Crawford said that had been talk of the coronavirus hitting its peak in July but CQ may 'weather the storm'.

"I am confident the residents of CQ will continue to do the right thing and my fingers are crossed that we won't see an influx of COVID-19 cases," she said.

Crawford has worked as an EEN for six years and in paediatrics for three years and began playing senior netball when she was 16.

