One dead as crashes cause motorway chaos

A MAN has died after a crash on the Pacific Motorway south of Brisbane this morning while a separate crash is causing big delays on the Gateway Motorway.

Emergency services were called to a single-car crash in the southbound lane of the Pacific Motorway, near exit 28, just before 5.50am.

Initial investigations indicate that a Mazda single-cab ute crashed into the highway's barrier in the southbound lanes.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a man was assessed by paramedics at the scene and taken to Logan Hospital in a critical condition.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The spokesman said the man appeared to have suffered a medical incident, although remains unclear whether that was before or after the crash.

Police have blocked the right and centre southbound lanes and urged motorists to avoid the area or expect delays while the forensic crash unit investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to submit it to police.

As of 8.45am southbound traffic was very slow-moving from Ikea in Slacks Creek to the Shailer Rd exit.

Meanwhile, a crash involving a truck on the Gateway Motorway has southbound traffic crawling into the city.

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a truck and two cars on the Gateway Motorway at Deagon, near Barfoot St, about 7am.

Traffic on the Gateway Motorway at 7.45am. Picture: Google

As of 8.45am northbound traffic was backed up on the Bruce Highway to Mango Hill.

Paramedics assessed two stable patients for neck pain at the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have one crew on scene working to make the area safe.