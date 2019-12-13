Crash victim remembered as ‘beautiful kid’

A YOUNG Tablelands butcher killed in a crash on the way home from a pig hunting trip has been remembered as a "beautiful kid", whose sudden death has left a small community in mourning.

Atherton's Joel Kerr, 22, was living and working at a station in Mt Surprise and went on a hunting trip with several friends on Wednesday night.

Tolga butcher Joel Kerr was killed in a single vehicle crash near Mt Surprise. Photo: Facebook

Police said the mobile butcher was less than 1km from home when it was believed he came over the crest of a hill and struck a kangaroo, losing control of his Toyota Landcruiser which rolled.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Close family friend Jason Johnson knew Mr Kerr for more than a decade, describing him as "like a son."

"He was disliked by nobody, and he was like family to me," he said.

"He was a beautiful kid, and we're all absolutely gutted - we can't even believe it.

"The whole Atherton side of the Tablelands is absolutely gutted.

"Everyone who has found out is just speechless."

Tolga butcher Joel Kerr had a thriving mobile butcher business. Photo: Facebook

He said Mr Kerr's mobile butchery business had been thriving, and was due to take his career to the next level.

"He had a huge future ahead of him," he said.

"I can honestly say he was the best kid I'd ever met, and he was looking at the prospects of a bigger and better job, next week."

Mt Surprise police Sen-Constable Renee Matthew said the tragedy had hit the small community hard.

"As hard as it is today, the community has really rallied around each other," she said.

Cairns Forensic Crash Unit Sen-Constable Leisa Vagg said they were investigating whether he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police are continuing to call for any witnesses to the crash which occurred 9km west of Mt Surprise on the Gulf Development Road between 12.30-1am on Thursday.