Crash tackle pest's 'spectacular' second day in court

THE man at the centre of a viral textbook tackle by a top Sunshine Coast cop has had his day in court.

Hungarian father-of-two Laszlo Fekete was arrested on Wednesday after it was alleged he heckled Charlotte Grace Scells outside the Maroochydore Police Station.

Scells, 19, had been through court earlier on Wednesday on a separate matter, convicted of unlawful use of a vehicle and stealing.

Speaking outside court on Thursday, Laszlo said of Wednesday's incident he had told Scells she was pretty and asked if she wanted to get coffee.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards subsequently tackled Laszlo to the ground in the middle of a police media conference, after the young woman's father chased Laszlo away from his daughter.

TACKLE: Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards cuts down the pest. 7News Sunshine Coast

Laszlo appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with public nuisance and stalking.

The stalking charge was dropped, with no evidence provided.

Laszlo became confused when magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist asked him whether or not he understood the public nuisance charge.

"I don't understand, what did I do? Laszlo said. "In Hungary it's quite normal, you can walk around and talk to people."

Laszlo was consulted by his lawyer Ben Rynderman and, after it was made clear his stalking charge had been dropped, Laszlo pleaded guilty to the public nuisance charge.

Mr Rynderman said Laszlo was in Australia on a student visa studying business at Mooloolaba Tafe, and was remorseful for his actions.

Mr Stjernqvist said the facts of the incident were "not normal".

Laszlo was fined $300.

No conviction was recorded.

Outside court Mr Rynderman said Laszlo was unaware the incident had been viewed by thousands online, because he had spent the night at Maroochydore watch house.

"A lot has been made of what happened yesterday, everyone's certainly seen that," he said.

"It was certainly spectacular."

Laszlo Fekete leaves Maroochydore Courthouse. Patrick Woods

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said moments after Laszlo interrupted the press conference, he heard screams of "I'm going to kill you" and turned to see the man sprinting full-tilt towards him, as the young woman's father chased after him.

"So I dropped the shoulder and tackled him," Snr Sgt Edwards said.

Snr Sgt Daren Edwards, CIB Officer in Charge, addresses the media to discuss today's shooting at a tattoo parlour in Mooloolaba. Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily Iain Curry

The tackle has gone viral on social media since the event, with many praising Snr Sgt Edwards' devastatingly effective tackle.

"It's one of those instinct things," he said.

"You have those football playing days where you have a bit of an instinct of how to take down a man running straight at you.

"At the end of the day police are faced with these split (second) decisions every day."