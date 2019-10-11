Menu
CRASH: Emergency services were called to two crashes recently.
Crash near Gladstone school

11th Oct 2019 7:50 AM
A CAR has crashed into a tree near Gladstone South State School early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Toolooa St, South Gladstone at 5.50am where a four-wheel drive wagon was partially on the road.

No one was injured.

This follows another car crash in Foreshores yesterday afternoon at 3.45pm.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway around half a kilometre south of the Turkey Beach turn off where a car had crossed the road into a ditch.

A Queensland Police Spokesman said it was believed the male driver may have had a medical episode.

No one was injured.

