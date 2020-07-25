CRASH: Early morning incident has paramedics on high alert

QAS responded to a triple-0 call at 3.20am this morning after a single vehicle crash into a poll in Callemondah at the intersection of Red Rover and Hanson Roads.

QAS responded to a triple-0 call at 3.20am this morning after a single vehicle crash into a poll in Callemondah at the intersection of Red Rover and Hanson Roads.

ONE patient was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition this morning, following a single vehicle crash into a pole on Red Rover Road and Hanson Road at 3.18am.

A QAS spokesman said the incident occurred at the intersection of Red Rover and Hanson roads.

The single occupant of the Ford Falcon involved was a 23-year-old man, however, other details of the incident were yet to be filed.

"The report does not indicate whether there was anyone else in the car or not," the spokesman said.

"The report doesn't actually have a lot of information in it thus far, there was no indication of injury or whether it was high speed or low speed.

"We are sort of at the mercy of what information the crew give us regarding the case."

This latest incident in the Gladstone region follows a serious single vehicle traffic crash in Tannum Sands yesterday.

Initial investigations indicate a blue 2005 model Holden Commodore lost control on Millennium Esplanade and collided with a pole around 12.30am.

Two men, both 20 years of age were taken to Gladstone Hospital with life threatening injuries and were later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for further treatment.

The 23-year-old female driver was uninjured.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the crash to contact them.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.