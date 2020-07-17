Menu
Paramedics are on the scene of a crash where a power pole has been cracked in half.
Crash cracks power pole in half

Rodney Stevens
17th Jul 2020 1:04 PM
A MAN is being treated by paramedics after crashing into a power pole at Barney Point.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the incident on Golding Street at 12.45pm.

“Paramedics are on scene and they are treating a man in his 20s for minor injuries,” the spokesman said.

A police media spokesman said a neighbour called police at 12.20pm advising of the incident.

The spokesman said the man was the only occupant of the white Holden ute.

“The power pole has been cracked in half,” the spokesman said.

“Police are investigating the possibility of dangerous driving.”

The spokesman said the man will be breath and drug tested and the ute will be seized for examination.

More to come.

