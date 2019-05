Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the Dawson Hwy-Breslin St intersection in West Gladstone.

Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the Dawson Hwy-Breslin St intersection in West Gladstone. Mark Zita GLA210519CRASH

A TWO vehicle crash is partially blocking the intersection of Breslin St and Dawson Hwy in West Gladstone.

Emergency services received the call at about 12.20pm.

Paramedics treated three males on the scene but all declined transport to hospital.

Police and ambulance crews are still on the scene and it's not known what caused the crash.