‘Crash’ awarded for epic ride to take part in Rockynats

Darwin's Phil Alexander won the HOG Chapter Challenge award for travelling the longest distance to attend the Rare Spares Rockynats in Rockhampton. Photo: Jann Houley

Phil ‘Crash’ Alexander embarked on an epic ride to get to the Rare Spares Rockynats.

His 2929km journey earned him the Harley Owners Group (HOG) Chapter Challenge award for the rider who travelled the longest distance to attend the three-day car festival in Rockhampton.

He received his trophy on Sunday morning before he and several hundred riders took on the Thunder Run, a round trip from Rockhampton to Yeppoon.

“I heard about Rockynats not long after Christmas. We hadn’t been out of Darwin for a while so it was like ‘yep, let’s go’,” he said.

Riders get ready to roll in the HOG Thunder Run on Sunday. Photo: Pam McKay

“It was a pretty good trip. The weather was really kind to us because sometimes coming across the middle there it gets a bit untidy, but it was good this time.

“They said it was something like 2900km but I don’t remember – I just get on my bike and ride.”

‘Crash’ said the inaugural Rockynats was a “great event”.

“It’s something that can build. They’ve got something going here, that’s for sure,” he said.

HOG Thunder Run at the Rare Spares Rockynats on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

‘Crash’ said motorbikes had been a big part of his life, and he got his first Harley Davidson in 2003.

He currently rides a Fat Bob FXDF 09.

“When I was 16, I wanted a drum kit and my Dad said you’ve got to go to work and bought me a motorbike, and it’s just been with me ever since,” he said.

“I love just getting out, the freedom of it, and the bonding – getting to know the guys you’re travelling with really well.”

The Rockhampton Chapter was the overall winner of the Chapter Challenge, taking the trophy by one point.

