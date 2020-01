Queensland Fire and Emergencies services responded to a crash in West Gladstone last night.

EMERGENCY services were called to a car crash at West Gladstone late last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the corner of Phillip St and Dawson Hwy just after 11pm where one car had crashed into a parked vehicle.

She said police attended the scene and no one was injured.