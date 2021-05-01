Menu
Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge was in a mood after losing to Richmond and took a lash to a reporter when asked a simple question.
AFL

Cranky AFL coach scorches reporter

by Tyson Otto
1st May 2021 11:35 AM

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge was in a mood on Friday night and it was bad news for one unsuspecting reporter.

The veteran mentor had watched his team be overrun by the Tigers in a Friday night blockbuster, but it was a question about missing No. 1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan that set him off.

The 50-year-old was asked how close Ugle-Hagan was to being selected to make his debut for the club just days after being asked similar questions in his weekly scheduled media opportunity.

The teenage talent was selected as an emergency for the Bulldogs in their 22-point loss to Richmond.

Beveridge has clearly had enough about the topic of Ugle-Hagan's highly anticipated debut.

The simple question triggered a cranky response where he scolded reporters for failing to do their research.

"You [journalists] just persist with these questions about Jamarra, don't you? Did you see our emergencies? Well, have a look at them - he's [Ugle-Hagan] named," Beveridge said.

 

Luke Beveridge did not want to go again.
"Would we name if he's a long way off? Did you hear my press conference the other day? Can you guys just listen to press conferences so you don't keep asking the same questions?

"I've answered this question - it seems like I'm getting defensive - but when you answer the same question every time I'm in a room with you guys.

"You've got to imagine it gets frustrating because you guys don't do your research and don't look at what's happening."

Beveridge was also forced to defend the selection of former No. 2 draft selection Josh Schache, who played his first game of the year for the Dogs.

"He's been out for a while and it's difficult to come in and take an absolute stranglehold of the whole thing," Beveridge said.

 

 

"He didn't probably have the impact that he's capable of, and that's difficult for him, because he hasn't played a lot of AFL in recent times.

"We'll talk to him about that, lift his spirits, and see what happens next week."

The previously-unbeaten received a brutal reality check from reigning champions Richmond on Friday night

After being humbled by another rising challenger in Melbourne last week, the injury-hit Tigers fought back from 25 points down to register their most significant win of the season and end the Dogs' undefeated start to the year in the process.

Originally published as Cranky AFL coach scorches reporter

afl luke beveridge

